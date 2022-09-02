Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is doing the rounds of social media where an Emirates air hostess can be seen welcoming her little son as a passenger on her flight. The adorable clip was shared on Instagram by the air hostess on her handle ‘Flygirl_Trigirl’ and has gone viral with over 13k likes. “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai. #myson,” the caption reads.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves To Chamma Chamma, Netizens Call It 'Mind Blowing' | Watch

In the video, a 20-month-old boy can be seen hopping on a flight with his boarding pass and passport in one hand. As the flight attendant, who is welcoming passengers onboard, spots her son she immediately sits down gives him the warmest welcome on the flight. “Wow! Thank you so much… Hi!,” the air hostess says receiving the boarding pass from the cute toddler. Also Read - Drunk Air Hostess Breaks Windshield Of Car With Beer Bottle And Creates Ruckus At Jaipur Restaurant, Arrested

“Can mommy have a hug?,” she says opening her arms and her son gives her the sweetest hug. “Aww, thank you so much,” she says. She then tells him to wave bye to his daddy and gets up to greet other passengers. Netizens were delighted to see the video and said it made them tear up. “This is so beautiful,” a user commented. “It’s so sweeet,” another user wrote. ” Oh my goodness. So cuteee and adorable,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Energetically to The Punjaabban Song, Internet Hearts It | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF EMIRATES AIR HOSTESS WELCOMING SON ONBOARD FLIGHT HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V E E (@flygirl_trigirl)

That was so precious!