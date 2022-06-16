Wokha: A horrific video showing a Hornbill bird being brutally tortured and killed has sparked outrage on social media websites. The video shows three people thrashing the beautiful Hornbill bird with a stick and stamping it on the bird’s neck, in Nagaland’s Wokha district. Notably, the Great Hornbill is a protected bird and is listed as ‘vulnerable’ by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Kills Small Snake Like Its No Big Deal, Leaves Netizens Stunned. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by @dcexpeditions and captioned as, ”What a horrific video. Such a gorgeous bird, endangered and Wildlife Protection Act Schedule 1 species, being tortured and beaten to death!!!. This is the state which celebrates Hornbill Festival.”

Watch the video here: (Sensitive content, Viewer’s discretion is advised)



The video has made netizens furious, and many demanded strict against the culprits. One user wrote, ”The culprits responsible have already been caught and booked by the concerned authorities.” Another commented, ”How could they do such a thing to that beauty..” A third said, ”Oh no very sad. How can humans be so cruel.”

According to a Zee News report, three people have been arrested by the Nagaland police under the Wildlife and Arms Act for torturing and killing the bird. However, their identities have not been revealed. The wildlife division team is conducting further investigations and the weapon used has been seized, while parts of the hornbill have been recovered.