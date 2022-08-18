London: An endangered red panda cub described as a ‘symbol of hope’ was born at the Paradise Wildlife Park in England, delighting animal lovers. Paradise Wildlife Park zoo said the cub, named “Little Red”, was born on July 16, adding that its gender would be determined in the coming months. The park said that mother Tilly gave birth in the early hours of 16 July to a “miraculous, beautiful and healthy” baby. Little Red’s father Nam Pang sadly died in June.Also Read - Red Panda Found in Fig Tree After Escaping Australian Zoo

“This cub has become a symbol of hope, after the tragic passing of Nam Pang, for his memory and legacy to live on, is more than we ever expected,” zoo operations coordinator Aaron Whitnall said.

Watch the video here:

The Paradise Wildlife Park in England has got a new member – a red panda cub pic.twitter.com/qIBlzARV8a — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2022

Tilly and Nam Pang were part of the international breeding program, as they had not successfully conceived over the past four years of being together.

Red pandas have been classed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, with fewer than 2,500 remaining in the wild. They are highly threatened due to factors including deforestation and the illegal pet trade.