Viral Video: A heartwarming video of a group of villagers in Manipur rescuing and treating an endangered Sangai deer, is going viral online. Notably, the Sangai deer had entered into a village in Manipur to escape from floods that has been wreaking havoc in the state. In the video, the deer, looking visibly exhausted is seen lying down while a man pats its head and body. After the deer was spotted, the villagers informed the forest department, after which officials were directed to release the deer into the forest. The deer was treated and released back to a nearby forest by the officials of the Manipur forest department.Also Read - Deer Zindagi: UP Police Shares Video of Patient Deer Waiting to Cross Street, Promotes Road Safety | Watch

The video was shared online by Thongam Biswajit Singh, state minister for forest, environment and climate change. “#Sangai deer, an endangered species of Manipur ran away to a village from his habitat in order to escape from flash floods in the forest areas. Making a wise decision, the villagers safely captured him and alerted the Forest Department. @narendramodi @byadavbjp,” Singh tweeted. In a follow-up video, the Sangai deer was safely set free into the lush forest.

Watch the videos here:

Immediately responding on the incident, I directed the forest officials to take cognizance on this matter and the deer was safely released back to forest.@moefcc pic.twitter.com/vWFz3QorpZ — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 22, 2022

Native to Manipur, the Sangai deer is an endangered species and is also the state animal. Also known as the Dancing Deer, only about 200 of the species exist in the state. According to an Indian Express report, the endangered Sangai deer have distinctive antlers and extremely long brow tines.