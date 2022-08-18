Viral Video: Everyday, engineers and scientists strive to create and invent mind-blowing stuff which are helpful in our progress. Amid all this, an engineer and YouTuber has gone viral for his rather weird creation. Allen Pan, a YouTuber who specialises in making strange inventions, has developed robotic legs for a snake to help it walk. Yeah, pretty scary, right? Pan, who is popular for using his engineering know-how to create new things, managed to get his hands on a snake and then decided to ‘fix’ the reptile.Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Woman Rescues Snake Trapped In Well, Sets It Free in The Forest | Watch

While creating the video, Pan found out that snakes do have legs while they are at an embryo stage only to lose them at a later stage of development. “Giving snakes their legs back,” he wrote while sharing the post. “When any other animal has deformed legs, humanity comes together to spit in god’s face and we build that animal awesome new cyborg legs,” Pan said in his YouTube video. ‘But nobody loves snakes enough to build them robot legs. Nobody except for me. Snake lover: Allen Pan,’ he added.

He created the robot using a long tube and four plastic legs connected to a controlboard. The video shows a snake riding the four-legged robot while chilling in the transparent tube.

Watch the video here:

Pan said the project’s purpose was to prove that he is a “snake lover” after he was called an abuser for catching and releasing a wild snake. A user said, “The snake’s initial reluctance to metamorphosize is only logical. There is always a moment of uncertainty before becoming the most powerful version of oneself.” Another wrote, “They’re actually very cute” It warms my heart when I hear appreciation for these misunderstood noodles.” A third said, “Very cool project! That snake is having the experience of a lifetime!”