Epic Parkour Skills Of These Men Over Rooftops Will Give You Goosebumps: Watch

Epic Parkour Skills Of These Men Over Rooftops Will Give You Goosebumps: Watch

This video shows three men on the rooftop of a high rise who are jumping from one spot to another and that too without any safety equipment.

The three men go on non-stop and their coordination is amazing.

Viral Video: We want to share with others what we believe is our special trait or talent and for that, we use different mediums like a stage, theatre, stand-up, or one on one in a group. It feels so good and rewarding when people praise you.

But what we are sharing here with you is an adventure sport of an extreme kind. It is called parkour. This video shows three men on the rooftop of a high rise who are jumping from one spot to another and that too without any safety equipment. They go on non-stop and their coordination is amazing.

The video is shared on Twitter by Next Level Skills @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “Crazy parkour skills on rooftop.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Crazy parkour skills on rooftop. pic.twitter.com/bo0qISfX6x — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) March 21, 2023

That is a brilliant exhibition of their skills. It reminds me of the 2006 James Bond movie Casino Royale starring Daniel Craig in his first appearance as 007.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Sir AbdlWasiu Idowu ⚪ @idowuladi @NextSkillslevel, “Watching this is giving me the shivers! 😱😱”

HWツKARAN @HYPER_WHITE_ @NextSkillslevel, “@StorrorParkour in mumbai!”

Bhodrolok @ghosh_who_walks Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “Is this real or CG? Has my heart in my mouth the entire time…”

Se détendre @Shiller121 Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “I had anxiety watching this”

Imran Khan @mfarooqi_ Replying to @NextSkillslevel, “This happens with me in dreams only. Is this all real?”

Ziad Bhatti @ZiadBhatti Replying to @NextSkillslevel Replying to @NextSkillslevel and @Franky53659510, “No, no, no 😬”

There used to be a time when mediums to share were limited. Social media and easy access to affordable gadgets have provided us with many choices to showcase or show off what we want. You can teach a recipe for a dish that you think will be a nig hit with the audience. You can also put up some comic act for the audience to enjoy, share some photography tricks, or flaunt the latest dance move you have learned.

NB: Parkour is a highly specialized adventure sport that is performed under the highest levels of expert supervision following rigorous training, practice, and a lot of patience combined with tremendous control. Please do not attempt these or any other stunts.

