The internet is full of weird and mind-boggling food recipes and now, one such viral food video has taken social media by storm. Leaving netizens amazed, the video shows a Korean Street Vendor make a giant omelette with not 10 or 20, but 60 eggs! Also Read - Egg Omelette Curry Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Delicious And Healthy Dish at Home

The 16.26 minutes video posted on YouTube, has garnered a whopping 17,729,276 views and over 6000 comments at the time of posting this story. Though the video has been posted on YouTube in July, it has gone viral only now.

The video shows the street food vendor making the omelette from scratch as he breaks 60 eggs into a large bowl and whips them with a generous seasoning of salt. Later, he adds other ingredients like onion leaves, carrots, chopped onions before cooking it on a flat pan.

The video has been posted by Yummyboy profile and the video description says, “Street food in-depth and not boring!” As per the video description, one rolled omelette costs KRW 2,000 (USD 1.7) and the stall is located at Pyeongtaek Tongbok Market, Gyeonggi-do Korea.

Watch the video here and drool:

Meanwhile, netizens have gone gaga over the giant omelette and poured all sorts of cheeky and hilarious comments on the video.

One user wrote, ”Anybody else wish they had the power to grab whatever you wanted through your screen”, while another commented “It just triggers me when he pulls the omelette and leaves the edges aaa..”.

Well, are you feeling hungry too after watching the video?