Viral Video: It's the season of weddings in India and all sorts of dramatic and bizarre marriage stories are coming to the fore. In an incident that is no less than a Bollywood movie plot, a man gate-crashed his alleged girlfriend's wedding and forcefully applied sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead, as others tried to stop him. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on December 1, where the bride's lover turned up at the venue just when bride and groom were about to exchange garlands. Hiding his face behind a mask, the jilted lover forcefully tried to put the Sindoor on the bride's head, and then took out more sindoor from his pocket and put it all over the bride's head.

Watch the video here:

According to a News18 report, the man was the bride’s ex-boyfriend who had gone to another city to earn money. In his absence, family of the bride fixed her marriage to someone else. Even after the bride tried to make her parents understand, they didn’t listen to her. When the man heard this news, he reached the venue and tried to stop the wedding.

As the man created ruckus on the stage during the wedding, family members called the police. The next day, the girl was married to the groom only and the ex-lover was sent back home.