Viral Video: Every bride wants to make a memorable and grand entry to her wedding. After all, it’s one of the most special days of her life. Gone are the days when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day and wait for the groom. Times are changing and brides are now taking charge of their life, by smashing stereotypes and ditching outdated rituals. One such video showing a happy and excited bride, driving a car to her wedding venue has gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: Kerala Bride & Groom Reach Flooded Wedding Venue in Cooking Vessel, Get Married | Watch

While most brides are usually anxious and stressed before their big day, this bride can be seen enjoying to the fullest as she drives by. The video shows the bride identified as Aakrity Sethi, dressed up in a red wedding lehenga and heavy jewellery, as she drives the car and vibes to the Vivaah song Hamari Shaadi Mein.

Aakrity’s makeup artist Parul Garg shared the video and wrote, ”When the bride can’t wait to get to the venue and decides to take things in her own hand.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parul Garg (@parulgargmakeup)

The video has gone viral, and people are in love with the bride’s beautiful smile and her infectious energy. Many also appreciated her breaking stereotypes, while others filled the comment section with heart and love emojis. One user wrote, ”Beautiful bride”, while another commented, ”wow amazing.”

In a similar video which showed a woman take charge, a Kashmiri bride ditched the traditional ritual, and drove her husband to sasuraal herself. The newly-wed bride took matters into her own hands and instead of sitting in the back seat of the car with the groom, she herself drove the car and left for her new home.