Viral Video: Tis the season of weddings in India and social media is brimming with pictures and videos of brides and grooms, embarking on their new journeys. For many people, wedding day is supposed to be the happiest and the most important day of their life. However, it is also a day laden with myriad of emotions, ranging from nervousness to excitement. One such video has captured the reaction of a bride on her wedding day and her adorable gesture is sure to resonate with you.Also Read - Not The Groom, This Rajasthani Bride Wore a Sherwani & Rode a Horse To Promote Gender Equality

In the video, the bride is seen dressed in a beautiful bridal attire and jewellery, and looks quite happy and excited. Just then, a man asks her how she is feeling about her wedding and starts recording her reaction. He asks the bride, ‘Haan ji bhai, kya chal raha hai (what is going on, how are you feeling?’ ) Hearing this, the bride flashes a huge smile on her face and starts singing ‘Dhak Dhak karne laga’ while enacting the song. She is also seen making dance moves with her hands.

The viral video has been posted on Instagram from an account called Trending_Wedding_Couples with a caption that reads, ‘When someone asks, how are you feeling on your wedding day…😂 Excitement level on top.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by |wedding|shadi|marriage|bride| (@trending_wedding_couples)

The video ahs gone viral, and netizens love her adorable reaction. While many congratulated her for the wedding, others filled the comment section with heart and love emojis. The bride identified as Rabia Bajaj, also posted the video on her Instagram account which was showered with love and a lot of compliments.

