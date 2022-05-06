Viral Video: An Indian wedding is incomplete without fun dance performances. A perfect opportunity to let loose, baaratis are often seen dancing excitedly, matching the beats and energy of dhol. One such wedding baarat dance video is going viral online and this time, it’s the groom stealing the show with his smooth moves. The video shows the groom getting down from the horse and taking the center stage at his wedding procession. As his friends cheer for him, the groom grooves to Govinda’s hit song ‘Aayi ab Aunty ki baari’ and dances to his heart’s content. Meanwhile, the baaratis are seen whistling and clapping and enjoying the groom’s dance.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl's Priceless Reaction to Meeting Her Newborn Sister Will Make Your Heart Smile | Watch

This video has been uploaded on Instagram account named psycho_biharii. The caption of the video is: ‘Mahoul bana diya dulhe ne.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people were left amused with the groom’s lively dance. One user wrote, ”humare liye bhi koi esa hi dhula dhund do yaar.” Another commented, ”Socha hoga bad me rona hi to abhi man bhar ke has lu or thoda dance kar lu.”