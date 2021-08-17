Viral Video: Indian weddings are just incomplete without some thumkas and fun dance performances. Usually, it is the couple’s family and friends who light up the function with their dance numbers, but now brides and grooms too make sure to let loose and enjoy the festivities. One such video is going viral which shows the bride and groom stealing the show with their gestures and memorable dance performances.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Breaks Down in Tears Seeing His Gorgeous Bride in Her Wedding Dress | WATCH

In the video, the groom can be seen standing on the stage as he waits for his bride. As soon as the bride arrives in the wedding hall, the groom gets excited to see her and starts whistling. Meanwhile, the bride is also seen having fun as she dances joyfully with her friends. Moments later, both bride and groom dance together merrily with full enthusiasm. The best part is both look extremely happy.

An Instagram account called dulhaniyaa which often shares such fun wedding videos shared the clip and wrote, ”When the groom is super excited and the bride is even more excited, you know the wedding’s gonna be fun,”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulhaniyaa.com-Indian Weddings (@dulhaniyaa)

Shared 3 days ago, the video is going viral and has amassed around 3000 likes with users loving the couple’s joyful dance. The comment section is full of laugh and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple.

In a similar video that went viral, the bride was seen dancing joyfully and with perfect moves as she enters the wedding stage. After a while, the groom who was clearly enjoying his soon-to-be wife’s beautiful dance also couldn’t stop himself and joined her. In the video, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s popular song “Uthi Mohabbat Ne Angdai Li…’ is heard in the background.