Viral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In | WATCH

Now we can take images and record very high-quality videos by simply using our mobile phones.

Viral Video: Photography has been practiced for about 200 years now and through time it has evolved as an art. The first camera was invented in 1816 by Frenchman Joseph Nicéphore Niépce and it was documented in letters to his brother, according to “The History of Photography” by Beaumont Newhall. As with every invention in history, the camera too has undergone a lot of modernization. From black and white photos we moved on to colour photos and gradually learned about shutter speed, viewfinder, flash, lens, and other integral parts of photography. Light plays an important role in capturing an image. Almost all of us wonder how the light is scattered in uniformity inside the camera.

This phenomenon is explained by a 10-second video that is shared on Twitter by Science Is Amazing with the caption, “An Example of how a Cameras capture Rate Changes due to the amount of Light being let into the camera!😳 Science🔬”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

An Example of how a Cameras capture Rate Changes due to the amount of Light being let into the camera!😳 Science🔬 pic.twitter.com/gtomtqvQyL — Science Is Amazing (@ScienceGuys_) January 11, 2023

It is a commendable effort on the part of the user who prepared and shared this video.