Chennai: As the world continues to battle Covid-19, face masks and PPE kits have become an integral part of our life. However, improper discarding of masks has posed a serious environmental problem for both humans and animals alike. The recent victim of it is a Siberian husky in Chennai which accidentally ingested a cloth face mask. The incident came to light after a video of a team of veterinarians removing a face mask from the stomach of the dog went viral. Also Read - Necessity is the Mother of Jugaad: Man Wears Mask Made With Neem and Tulsi Leaves, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
It has been assumed that the dog must have swallowed it while the mask was lying unattended.
The video was shared on Twitter by an IAS officer named Supriya Sahu that shows veterinarians in Chennai operating on a Siberian Husky. She also had an advisory for us.
She wrote, ”The masks we carelessly throw away can end up killing animals. A team of veterinarians from TN University of Veterinary & animal sciences at Chennai successfully removed a face mask from the stomach of a Siberian Husky dog. Video not for faint hearted. Please ensure safe disposal”
Watch the video ( Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing )
The video has gone viral as many expressed concern for animals and slammed the selfish attitude of people who throw used masks on the roads.
One user wrote, ”What’s Siberian Husky doing in TamilNadu? Bringing Husky to hot area itself abuse. When we have allowed such irresponsible act of people obviously we can expect things thrown outside and animals consume it,stray cattle have it all. Entire behavior is flawed not just throwing masks.’
A second user commented, ” I am grateful to the Veterinarians for having removed the used mask from this animal. Awareness on the disposal of used masks be spread among the public should be considered by the Government for prevention of the same in future.”
Here are other reactions:
