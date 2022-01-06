Fact Check: Who is the man in the video?

As noted earlier, many websites have identified the man as Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Many social media users have claimed that the man in the video is Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who is a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. However, it turns out that he is not a political leader, as claimed. The video actually shows a choreographer named Shoaib Shakoor dancing to the popular song who can he hired to dance at weddings and occasions.

Many others also pointed out the error and clarified that he is a choreographer. That very well explains his awesome moves.

Firstly, that's not Aamir Liaquat if that's what you're referring to by the Twitter profile wala parliament member. And,https://t.co/ny9XFQgHFN — Tavseef Mairaj Shah (@tavseefM) January 6, 2022

More so, Shakoor had also shared the video on his own Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Shakoor (@shoaibshakoor)

Tip Tip Barsa Paani was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena in the 1994 film Mohra. 25 years later, the revamped version of the song was used in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and picturised on Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.