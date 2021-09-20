Viral Video: In a shocking video that has left people disgusted, a group of factory workers can be seen keeping their feet on rusks and licking the snacks before putting them inside packets. The undated viral clip shows workers licking and spitting on the toasts before putting them inside packets at a manufacturing factory.Also Read - Viral Video: Bengali Influencer Dances & Films Video on Kolkata's Maa Flyover, Fined by Cops | Watch

In the video shared on Instagram, a few factory workers can be seen sitting together and packing the baked rusks. However, two among them can be seen deliberately putting their bare feet on the rusks, which are kept in a tray on the floor. Further, one even licks the rusks before placing them in the packing cover.

Sharing the video, user Shivkumar Parthasarathy wrote, ”These b@$&ds will ruin the efforts of thousands of bakery workers.Share this video so much that it should reach the police of the state where they belong. Tracking them down is not going to be difficult at all. Just forward and share so it reaches the authorities and these uncouth loafers are booked. Doston itna share aur forward karo ke ye harami log jald se jald pakde jaaye aur inko toast aur khaari ka sahi taste mil jaaye.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, sparking rage and anger among citizens, with many even demanding the arrest of these workers. One user wrote, ”I’ll never understand what did they achieve by doing this? Maybe a food fetish but then why would they shoot it! And where is the humanity in all this? That toast will probably pay that clown’s daily wages. Low income or not he’s still earning them then why would he abuse it is beyond me. Also the fact that I saw this early in the morning didn’t help.” Another wrote, ”My trust issues dive lower.”

A third user commented, ”I will never purchase any baked stuff from Indian groceries anymore…I am disgusted.”

Actor Raveena Tandon also shared the video on her Instagram and vented her ire at unhygienic practices at at the factory. Tandon shared a clip of her Instagram story with the caption “I hope they’re caught and forever behind the bar.”

It is unclear as to when the video was shot and what is the location of the factory.