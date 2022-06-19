Guwahati: Assam reeled under devastating floods caused by incessant rain affecting nearly 31 lakh people in 32 districts. According to officials, Eight more people lost their lives on Saturday taking the death toll to 63. The army has deployed 11 columns to assist in rescue and relief operations in the worst-hit districts and has so far evacuated 3000 people to safety. More than 1.56 lakh people have taken shelter in 514 relief camps. Relief materials were also distributed to other affected population that are not in such camps.Also Read - 31 Dead as Flood Situation Worsens in Assam, Meghalaya; Agartala Receives Highest Rainfall In 60 Years

Amid this, a video is going viral on Twitter and WhatsApp where it is being claimed that fishes were spotted swimming in the flood waters of Guwahati. Here’s the viral video being passed as ‘fishes swimming on the road in Guwahati’ in the recent Assam floods:

Fish on road of Guwahati. Assam flood reaches to city. pic.twitter.com/ZxBM6vO0H8 — sharmadivas (@sharmadivas) June 14, 2022

However, several Twitter users quickly debunked the fake video saying it is not from Guwahati but from China. The original video fishes swimming on a road is from Guangdong province in China. The same video was shared a few days earlier in a Chinese tweet that translated to: “In Guangdong, continuous rainstorms, fishes have hit the streets recently.” Watch the video below:

However, as the news spread that the seemingly big fishes are swimming on roads, locals came out on the streets of Assam with fishing nets. A video tweeted by the Times of India locals laying nets in at the inundated National Highway 31 in Moranjana area of Kamrup’s Rangia to catch fish. No fish could be seen swimming on the road in that area as well. Watch the video here:

Kamrup, #Assam: Locals lay nets to catch fish at the inundated National Highway 31 in Moranjana area, Rangia in the wake of floods; vehicular movement also restricted to one side. #assamfloods pic.twitter.com/u92KnUzpk5 — TOI Guwahati (@TOIGuwahati) June 18, 2022

