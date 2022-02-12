New Delhi: A group of men allegedly attacked their relatives with sticks and bats over a property dispute in Northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on Friday evening, police said. A video has gone viral on social media showing a group of men beating a man with sticks in the middle of the road in broad daylight.Also Read - Mother Hangs Child From 10th Floor to Pick Up Saree in Faridabad, Video Goes Viral | Watch

The police team reached the spot after receiving a PCR call and noticed a riot-like situation where some people have beaten other men brutally. Police brought the situation under control and the injured were shifted to JPC Hospital.

The four accused have been identified as Jagat (62), Harender (41), Sumit (29) and Amit (24). The police have however only arrested Jagat so far.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the fight took place between Shyam and Jagat and his children.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said that to make everyone fear him in the area, Jagat put up fake boards of advocate and BJP on display. “The matter will be taken up with the BJP officials and bar council,” he said.

The police have registered a case under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

According to the DCP, the investigation conducted, so far, has revealed that both parties had old property disputes and cross cases had been registered earlier.

“They were also bound down to keep peace,” he said, adding that the accused have tried to disturb peace in the area. “Further probe is on,” the official added.

