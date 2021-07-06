Viral Video: Of late, we have several stories of wild animals being spotted in and around residential areas of the country. This time, it was a pack of lions! A video has gone viral on social media, showing a family of 5 lions walking on a road in Amerli, Gujarat. According to a report by Times Now, the five lions including two cubs walked on the Pipavav Road and reached the port. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wears a Golgappa Crown on Her Head, Her Smile Wins Hearts | Watch

Needless to say, locals and workers present at the port were stunned to see the mighty animals roaming around in all their glory. Soon after, security personnel reported the incident to forest officials. It is being said that the big cats strayed into the human-dominated area in search of food.

Watch the video here:

Notably, the famous Gir forests — the only natural habitat of world popular Asiatic Lions, are located in the Amreli district of Gujarat. It is being suspected that the lions must have strayed

The state government had said in June 2020 that according to the latest lion census, the population of Asiatic lions had risen by 29% in the last five years. In its 2020 lion census, the forest department counted 674 lions in the Gir National Park. The state conducts its lions census once every five years and one was due on June 5-6 this year, but had to be postponed due to the lockdown.