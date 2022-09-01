Viral Video: Well, it happens only in India! In our country, it’s a common sight to witness several people travelling on a single vehicle. Overcrowded trains and buses are a common sight in most Indian cities. However, recently, a short clip featuring a family of seven riding a bike is going viral on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. The video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu on Twitter. The bike is driven by a man who has a child seated in the front and three other kids and two women waiting to get on the vehicle. In total there are 7 family members, and no one is seen wearing a helmet. Sahu captioned the video and wrote, ‘Speechless’.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Beats Man With Slippers in Full Public View in Moradabad Over Eve-Teasing | Watch

WATCH THE VIDEO TWEETED BY IAS SUPRIYA SAHU:

Needless to say, the video has gone viral, and gathered 3.4 million views, and more than 18,000 shares. One user wrote, “Ma’am nobody wants to travel like this, we don’t have proper transport system, they don’t have Car, driver with red beacon waiting at the order, buses are in pathetic condition, the tickets are too high, the waiting for Public transport is Not available in 40% of routes in India,” while many blamed overpopulation for such a scene. Another wrote, “It’s not funny. It’s a shame. Poverty is real. 7 people are risking their lives because they can’t afford a safer mode of transportation.”

7 persons in 2 Wheeler. If the two Wheeler slips, what will happen to the kids? The Owner/rider of the 2 Wheeler should be arrested and Driving License should be cancelled. — Hariharan (@rahari2k) August 30, 2022

People tk pride in pulling such stunts,so its not always abt money. If 1 can afford a bike can’t dey afford public trnsprt? 2 women, means 2 families on a bike! M sure safety is the last thing on their mind. No wonder y airbags were optional until few years back. — Neelam Desai-Jadhav (@Nee_desai) August 31, 2022

I fully understand this is very Dangerous but i want those Kids when they Grow up to atleast see the Brighter side of this clip & Remember the struggles their Parents underwent to drop them to school or take them to places with whatever limited means they had. Hope they Remember — Prashant (@sasguy235) August 31, 2022

“There’s pathetic rapid public transport in tier 2 cities, the wealth inequality is such that people can’t buy car, there’s lack of road safety awareness around, for all of which the bureaucracy & legislative pillars are to be blamed but let’s look at the final product and hehe” https://t.co/VIjystddzd — Balram Vishwakarma (@Balram1801) September 1, 2022

Over population is killing this planet, i respect the peoples who don’t want children https://t.co/lHbpuyk6Tg — dave (@phantompeace12) August 31, 2022

Recently, Uttar Pradesh police were left shocked after they spotted an over-speeding auto rickshaw carrying not 4, 5 or 6, but 27 passengers! The passengers traveling in an auto in Fatehpur district, were seen sitting all cramped up, with not even an inch to move. When the police began de-boarding the passengers, cops started counting them one by one and were left stunned to find 27 people sitting inside.