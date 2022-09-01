Viral Video: Well, it happens only in India! In our country, it’s a common sight to witness several people travelling on a single vehicle. Overcrowded trains and buses are a common sight in most Indian cities. However, recently, a short clip featuring a family of seven riding a bike is going viral on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. The video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu on Twitter. The bike is driven by a man who has a child seated in the front and three other kids and two women waiting to get on the vehicle. In total there are 7 family members, and no one is seen wearing a helmet. Sahu captioned the video and wrote, ‘Speechless’.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Beats Man With Slippers in Full Public View in Moradabad Over Eve-Teasing | Watch
Needless to say, the video has gone viral, and gathered 3.4 million views, and more than 18,000 shares. One user wrote, “Ma’am nobody wants to travel like this, we don’t have proper transport system, they don’t have Car, driver with red beacon waiting at the order, buses are in pathetic condition, the tickets are too high, the waiting for Public transport is Not available in 40% of routes in India,” while many blamed overpopulation for such a scene. Another wrote, “It’s not funny. It’s a shame. Poverty is real. 7 people are risking their lives because they can’t afford a safer mode of transportation.”
Recently, Uttar Pradesh police were left shocked after they spotted an over-speeding auto rickshaw carrying not 4, 5 or 6, but 27 passengers! The passengers traveling in an auto in Fatehpur district, were seen sitting all cramped up, with not even an inch to move. When the police began de-boarding the passengers, cops started counting them one by one and were left stunned to find 27 people sitting inside.