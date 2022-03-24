Viral Video: A video has resurfaced on social media showing a man and three cheetahs lying down, getting comfortable and cosying up to each other in blankets. The video was shot in 2019 at a cheetah breeding center in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The video shows Dolph Volker’s experience as a volunteer at the cheetah breeding centre.Also Read - Explained | Why Are Environmentalists Concerned About Bringing African Cheetahs to India?

According to the description of the video, this was an experiment Volker had conducted in South Africa, at ‘The Cheetah Experience’, a cheetah-breeding centre, where he got special permission to spend a few nights with three cheetahs to understand more about the animals.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Do cheetahs prefer cold concrete or warm blankets and company? These captive cheetahs were bred and born at cheetah breeding centers in South Africa; one at Cheetah Experience. All are quite tame as they are groomed for the breeding program so when they have cubs, they can be monitored closely. An accepting and approachable mother allows that. There is a plan to release one of these cheetahs into a protected wild in the near future. I was granted special permission to spend my nights with the three because I had watched them grow up and built up a relationship with them during past volunteering,”

Watch the video here:

According to his bio on his YouTube channel, he is an animal advocate with a Zoology degree and is fascinated by animal behaviour and studies them.