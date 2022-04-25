Viral Video: For many people, pets like dogs and cats, are just like their family members. There is no other love like a dog’s and many viral videos on the internet are a proof of that. More and more often, animals are included in family events and their birthdays are celebrated with much pomp and show. Recently, a video went viral showing a family celebrating their dog’s first birthday in the most adorable way.Also Read - Fatou, Oldest Female Gorilla in Captivity Celebrates Her 65th Birthday With Elan | Watch

In a video, a family is seen celebrating their dog’s birthday in traditional Bengali style as they perform ‘Aarti’ on the dog. Along with performing the rituals, the adorable Golden retriever named Max, is also fed Bengali delicacies and gifted a stuffed toy. The video was posted on Instagram by the dog account maxmoshai on April 7 with a caption that reads, ”Birthday celebration in Bengali style!!!”

The video has gone viral and received over 2700 likes, making people emotional. People loved the heartwarming gesture of the family towards their pet dog and were all praises for the family. Many wished a Happy Birthday to Max and showered blessings on him.

One user wrote, ”I appreciate the culture in this reel!! Absolutely love it!! Happiest of Birthdays Max!! Blessings to you & your family!!!” Another commented, ”Aww so sweet. God bless the family. A third wrote, ”This is pretty cool 🥳🥳 happy birthday Max.”

The dog named Max has 340 followers on Instagram.