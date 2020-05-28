As countries begin to relax the COVID-19 lockdown in certain areas, people cannot help but to walk out, stretch their legs and get some fresh air while reuniting with family and friends whom they had not met for over two months. A family in Italy‘s Sudtirol thought that a picnic after lockdown seemed just the best way to celebrate being boxed in for so long but their happiness was suddenly dented by an uninvited guest. Also Read - 'We’ll Continue to Point Out Incorrect...': Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Hits Back After Trump Threatens With Executive Order Against Website

12-year-old Alessandro had gone ahead of his family members to collect stuff from the woods but when he walked out, they saw him being followed by a bear. In a report by Daily Mail, Alessandro’s uncle Federico was quoted speaking to local newspaper, La Stampa. He revealed how the young boy had read about reacting on encountering a bear and he did exactly that. He said, “Alessandro walked a few metres ahead of us in order to collect stuff and at one point, we saw him coming out from the woods and being followed by the bear. Obviously, we were terrified but he was calm.” Also Read - Delhi Metro: Rs 1,000 Fine For Spitting at Stations, Platforms Likely Once Service Starts in June

A video of Alessandro that immediately went viral, shows the little boy walking casually down the hill and throwing a backward glance in the direction of the bear to keep his distance. Escaping successfully, Alessandro told La Stampa, “I did not look it in the eye and the bear understood I was not its enemy. And now, I am the happiest child in the world.” Also Read - 'Big Action to Follow': Donald Trump Threatens Twitter After it Adds Fact-Check Warnings to US President's Tweets

Taking to his Twitter handle, a user Loris Calliari shared the video which instantly grabbed eyeballs and accolades for the brave boy. While one user wrote, “This boy is the example of cool”, another tweeted, “I want to hug that boy! Im so glad he is safe!” and yet another gushed, “Tons of blessings for the brave boy!!!” sic.

A voi il mio incontro con @‘orso di sta mattina sopra la malga Sporminore… pic.twitter.com/VN6QmAV9oV — Loris Calliari (@loriscalliari) May 24, 2020

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

This boy is the example of cool — adam augustine (@adamaugustine1) May 26, 2020

I want to hug that boy! Im so glad he is safe! — Marci Gheno (@MarciGheno) May 27, 2020

Tons of blessings for the brave boy!!! — Sarvesh (@Sarvesh07001024) May 26, 2020

Brave young man. I don’t think I would have been able to move. — *Rosebud (@YvetteSample7) May 26, 2020

Congrats for your reacition! Brave! — Aleksandar Grabarić (@brzimediji) May 26, 2020

Amazing video, smart kid. Greetings from 🇨🇦 — ConcernedCdnMom (@ConcernedCdnMom) May 26, 2020

Greetings from the United States. I just read the New York Times article. Alessandro is a brave boy. I’m glad everyone is OK. I’m impressed by how he kept his cool under pressure. — Mash (@ThisWasMash) May 27, 2020

Oh my goodness 😱 — Michelleb🇪🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@michelleburl) May 27, 2020

I don’t know if I could have carried on walking 😱 — Richard Pitman (@RichardPitman12) May 27, 2020

At the time of filing this story, the video had already garnered over 572.3k views.