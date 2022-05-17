Viral Video: A family in Florida were left stunned after their peaceful breakfast was interrupted by a rather unwelcome guest–an alligator. Trent and Tina Mermelstein, a South Florida coupl ewere having their first meal of the day when they saw a giant reptile in their backyard on Saturday morning. “We were just eating breakfast, and we saw this big head that looked like a gator, and then it just walked by the window,” Trent Mermelstein of Davie told Local 10. I thought it was just my imagination.”Also Read - Viral Video: Teacher Asks Little Boy Why He is Angry, He Says 'Aap ko Dekh ke Aa Raha Gussa' | Watch

Well, it was very real, so they decided to call the authorities for help. “We’re assuming it came from the pond up there, but our gate was open because it is broken,” Tina Mermelstein told a TV station.

Watch the video here:

Responding to their request, two trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived and removed the gator. The professionals caught the reptile, tied its jaws with a rope, and then loaded it into a minitruck. As the alligator was being loaded, many neighbours and passersby stopped to click pictures and videos.