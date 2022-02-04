Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India. Be its impactful dialogues or catchy songs, the movie has managed to impress one and all. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. From children to adults, everyone is seen participating in the Srivalli challenge. Now, a dancer from Hyderabad, who is a big fan of Allu Arjun, shared a video of herself recreating a dance step from the song Saami Saami.Also Read - Allu Arjun Visits Puneeth Rajkumar's Home, Meets His family to Pay Tribute- See Pics

Mrinali Bramandapally shared the video on Instagram and it has received over 9 million views and 22,00 likes. “My current favvvv recreation of @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. How can I not accept the Dance challenge. What can I say about @alluarjunonline sir’s dance. Asal thaggutaleru. Trust me, I watched my own video for more than 30-40 times now,” the video caption said. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Imitates Allu Arjun's Hook Step From Srivalli Song, People Call Her a Cutie | Watch

The video shows the talented dancer recreating Allu Arjun’s hook step from the popular song that is going crazy viral on social media. Netizens loved the dancer’s look and how she nailed the song’s steps. Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess' Failed Attempt At Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hook Step is Hilarious. Watch

Watch the viral video below: