Deepak Malik, president of the society, said that the 56 year-old man is mentally disturbed. He also has a 28 year old son. After the incident, RWA officials have instructed his family members to keep a check on him.

The incident comes days after a woman tied her son with a bedsheet to fetch her saree that fell in the balcony of a locked house on the ninth floor in a Faridabad high-rise. Reports said the incident took place in a society in Sector 82, Faridabad last week. The video showed the child climbing on the bedsheet while his mother and other family members pulled him up. The video sparked outrage among netizens, who slammed the woman for putting her son’s life in grave danger.

India.Com View: This act is highly dangerous and irresponsible which could endanger a person’s life. We urge all readers to neither immitate nor encourage such behaviour which can be fatal.