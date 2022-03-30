Faridabad: The internet is full of inspiring stories that are truly motivating. One such story is of a man from West Bengal, who wanted to sell momos in Faridabad but couldn’t find a space due to high competition. However, he didn’t let this problem dampen his spirits and creatively used his cycle to sell the street food.Also Read - 'Le Lo 15 Rupay Ke 12 Angoor': After Kacha Badam, This Grape Seller's Catchy Jingle Goes Viral | Watch

Notably, the man couldn’t find a spot in the local market, so he created a compact makeshift cycle-momo shop. Since it is not possible to have a stove on his cycle, he carries the steamed hot momos within the steamer, and the steamer is in a bucket with the label, “Garam Momos”. Not only that, he uses the handles of his bicycle to carry everything else. On one side of the handle is a milk can filled with the spicy red momo chutney and a jar of mayonnaise. On the other side, there is a bag filled with disposable plates and also dust bin bags to dispose of the plates.

Food blogger ‘Foody Vishal’ shared the video on his YouTube channel and wrote, ”very hardworking man do Job in morning and sell momos on cycle in evening.. Location – sector 15 , infront of Vidya mandir public school , faridabad Time 4:30pm – 7:30pm.”

The video has gone viral, with 334,440 views and more than 400 comments, with many being awed by his hard work and commitment. One user wrote, ”I feel emotional to this man. I am amazed how he is managing the momo cart in the cycle. God bless this man.”

Another wrote, ‘God bless you and the hard working guy…..may soon he open his own shop.” A third said, ”Great man, u are real motivation to others , God bless u, People are fighting in whole world for the sake of God and religion , real religion is help others regardless to his cast ,creed and gender…..salute to vishal bhai.”