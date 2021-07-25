New Delhi: A woman who tried to jump off the Faridabad’s Sector 28 metro station on Saturday was rescued by local police personnel in the nick of time. The Faridabad police present at the spot not only convinced the woman against taking such a drastic step, one of the officials even risked his own life, walked to the edge, and pulled her out of danger.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: After Kejriwal Govt Permits 100% Seating Capacity in Metro, DMRC Issues Clarification | Read Guidelines

As per reports, after receiving information about the woman who was trying to commit suicide at Faridabad's sector 28 metro station on Saturday evening, police officials including Sub-Inspector Dhan Prakash and constable Sarfaraz rushed to the spot immediately. Soon after assessing the situation, Dhan Prakash, along with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and metro staff, tried to distract the woman by engaging with her in a conversation. Meanwhile, constable Sarfaraz climbed and walked on the edge of the balcony from the other side and saved her from jumping.

Post her rescue, it came to light that the woman is a resident of Delhi and works in a Sai Export Company, located in Sector 28 itself. Reports suggest that the woman was under a lot of duress due to her work and hence attempted to take her life because of mental stress.

The incident reportedly took place on July 24 at around 6:30 pm and a video of the incident was posted by the Faridabad Police team. The video of the rescue mission has not only gone viral but winning the hearts of netizens. The video has garnered 7.8K views and 925K likes, as people thanked the police team for their efforts. Users posted comments like, “Salute to Jawan to save someone daughter, sister”, “incredible job”, “What a thankless job it is” and many more.