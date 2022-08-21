Viral Video Today: They say a good supervisor befriends its subordinates to keep them working happily but what if you blend in so well with them that they think you’re one of them and never worry about you supervising them? Seems like a genius technique that this smart dog has come up with.Also Read - Viral Video: Vacuum Cleaner Attacks Sleeping Dog's Tail, He Blames The Other Dog Angrily. Watch

The clip was shared on Twitter by the page 'Yoda4ever', which regularly shares funny and cute animal videos. Netizens were left in splits on watching the video, which has gone viral with over 414k views and 28k likes. "Secretly supervising…" the caption says. In the clip, a herd of beige and black sheep are in the background looking suspiciously at a farm dog. The dog, meanwhile, is in a really funny get-up of a similar sort, with his black body covered with beige wool.

With his wrapped around in beige wool, the dog is looking almost exactly like the sheep which he’s been told to keep an eye on so they don’t run off the farm. The dog looks back at the sheep in his stealth mode and they look scared to come near him and back in their original place. That’s how amazing supervising work is done. We would give this good boy a 10 out of 10 for his excellent work and thinking outside the box.

Watch the viral video below:

That was hilarious!