Every revolution has its music and the ongoing farmers' protest is no different. In order to stand in solidarity with the farmers protesting at the Singhu borders against the Centre's farm laws, an Indian artist, Poojan Sahil, has come up with a Punjabi rendition of the popular revolution song, "Bella Ciao". Notably, the song was made famous by the hit Netflix series Money Heist.

Called as ‘Farm Laws Wapas Jao’, the song has several videos and pictures of the farmers at protest site as they raise slogans and appeal to the government to take back the contentious farm laws.

"Thwaade inn kaale, kaatil kaanoonan,

Da ikoyi jawab : wapas jao" Bello Ciao – Punjabi version

In the description of the video, Sahil wrote, ”This is NOT a translation of the original Bella Ciao but just a rendition of it in Punjabi. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and across India are Protesting against the Farm Laws at the Delhi Border. This song is in solidarity with them.

Bella ciao is an Italian protest folk song that originated in the hardships of the mondina women, the paddy field workers in the late 19th century who sang it to protest against harsh working conditions in the paddy fields of North Italy. It was again popularized by the Netflix show Money Heist or La Casa de Papel”.

The video is going viral, with likes and comments pouring in.

One user commented, ”United we stand divided we fall. Incredible India & Indian Farmers !!”, while another wrote, ”The farmers showed us the way to exercise our democratic rights and stand up to this authoritarian & incompetent government. Keep going guys. Jai Hind.”

Previously too, Sahil has made songs on various socio-political topics including issues like love jihad, lynchings and even on Umar Khalid’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the protest by farmers against three recently enacted farm laws entered the 23rd day on Friday. Thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi border points protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

Even after several rounds of talk with the government to end the standoff, farmers have rejected Centre’s proposals for amendments to the laws and are insisting on their repeal.