Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections 2022 and with farmers ending their protest just a few weeks ago, a video has gone viral on social media where a farmer seemingly slapped a BJP MLA.

The video clip shot three days ago shows BJP MLA from Unnao Pankaj Gupta on the stage at an event to unveil a statue. An elderly man with a green cap enters comes close to him and is then seen giving Gupta what seems like a hard slap on the face. Police officials and a couple of other people notice this and quickly escort the farmer off the stage.

The Samajwadi Party tweeted the video in Hindi saying: "At a public meeting organised by BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta, a farmer leader slapped the MLA. This slap was not for the MLA but for the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government's poor policies, poor governance and autocracy."

However, the BJP MLA told reporters at a presser that it was not a slap but “just a pat on the cheek”. Gupta held a presser with the farmer to clear the air about the incident after the video was being circulated widely on social media.

The farmer claimed he was lovingly waving his hand over the MLA and inadvertently hit him.

“I didn’t slap him. I have hit him with love like this many times,” the man said.

“He is like my father and we’ve worked together also. He only patted me with love and didn’t slap me. Opposition is circulating an edited video but nothing like this has happened,” the BJP leader clarified.

Watch the video below: