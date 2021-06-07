Viral Video: With summers in their full glory and temperatures rising, farmers find it extremely difficult to work outside in the blistering heat. However, there is nothing that an Indian ‘jugaad’ can’t solve! A video has emerged online showing a farmer, apparently in a village, using some epic jugaad to beat the heat. In the video, the farmer has tied a table fan on his back as he digs the field while women behind him watch and giggle. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Wearing Red Saree Performs Squats By Lifting a Cylinder, Netizens Are Impressed | Watch

Watch the video here:

It’s not known where the video is from, but people are loving the video and can’t stop laughing at the man’s idea to keep himself cool in this hot weather.

In a similar video which went viral a few days back, a few people can be seen sitting on the cot in the middle of a desert. There is a stick nearby, in which two huge sheets are hanging. A donkey has been tied to the stick and as soon as it starts walking, the sheets also start rotating, acting as a fan.