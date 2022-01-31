Viral Video: A video showing a model hitting an audience member with her coat mid-runway during a show in New York has gone viral on social media. The video shows the model taking a few steps down the ramp for designer Christan Cowan in New York when she turned around and hit an audience member with her checkered coat. After the little stunt, she continued strutting.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Golgappa Ice Cream Rolls With Chutney, Internet is Disgusted

The post was initially shared by @parismumpower on TikTok, which amassed more than two million views and thousands of comments, with social media users joking about the incident. The video was posted on the Instagram page ‘defnoodles’ and also shared by designer Christian Cowan with the caption: “In a world of Karen’s, be a Teddy.” Watch the video here:

The video was originally taken in September 2021 and the model was later revealed as being Theodora Quinlivan, who also goes by Teddy. However, it turns out that the stunt was reportedly part of the show. The shocking footage was a part of Christian Cowan’s Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear runway show in New York last year. It has resurfaced online as the designer prepares for the upcoming New York Fashion Week, which will begin on February 11.