Father-Daughter Dance Happily on Uptown Funk By Bruno Mars, Viral Video Will Make You Smile. Watch

Viral Video Today: Uptown Funk is one of the most popular songs by American artist Bruno Mars. When the song was released in 2014, it topped all the charts in the US. And around the world, it became one of the favourite songs, listening to which just makes people want to get up and dance.

Now, a heartwarming clip is going viral on social media where a Sikh man can be dancing with his daughter at an Indian wedding. The was shared on Instagram by Gitana Singh, the woman seen in the video. The woman looks beautiful in a lavender lehenga as she dances joyfully with her father on the dance floor. Meanwhile, the band is playing the upbeat song live. The father can be seen spinning around his daughter happily. The two looked just adorable as they danced their heart out together.

The reel has received over 688k views and 32k likes. Netizens absolutely loved the duo’s performance and called it the sweetest thing on the internet right now. A user commented, “This is so sweet!” Another user wrote, “Shows a wonderful bonding between father and daughter … Kudos sir.” A third user wrote, “My Monday happiness dose.”

