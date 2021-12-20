Viral Video: The song Bijlee Bijlee has become the new viral sensation and people all over the country have been mimicking the hook step of the song. The song which has become insanely popular has also found many fans in different parts of the world. Now a video of a firangi father-daughter duo dancing to Harrdy Sandhu’s song has gone viral, delighting Indians.Also Read - Viral Video: Dutch Woman Sings English Version of Shershaah Song Ranjha, Indians Love It | Watch

In the viral video, Pablo along with his daughter Veronica can be seen grooving enthusiastically to Harrdy Sandhu’s trending song. The little girl dances away happily to the song with a sweet smile on her face while her father also aces the hook steps of the song. They look adorable as they dance together in front of the mirror with perfect coordinated steps. Since being shared on December 17, the video has over 1 million views and 69,763 likes.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pablo e Verônica (@pabloeveronica01)

The video has gone viral, and netizens were simply delighted with their performance. Their video has won the hearts of thousands of Indians and is bound to put a big smile on your face as well!

“Best father-daughter duo …lots of love from India,” another comment read, ‘U guys are the cutest I seen on the gram!! Sending the love right back to you from India!!.” A third wrote, ”You brighten my timeline ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ with love right back.”

Here are other reactions:

A few days back, the adorable father-daughter duo were seen dancing to Camila Cabello’s hit song Don’t Go Yet. They often share their dance videos on Instagram and have 671K followers.