Viral Video Today: An adorable video is going viral on social media where you can see a father and son duo singing together in a car. The video shows the handsome father, Ivanhoe Spalluto, with his cute little son, Jasper. Ivanhoe initially shared the video on his TikTok and Instagram. It was later picked up by the page 'Viral Singing Videos' where it has over 16 million views.

The father and son can be seen sitting in the passenger seat and singing the song 'Beggin' by Måneskin from the dance film Step Up 3. The video seems to have been recorded by the boy's mother who's sitting in the driver's seat. "Never fell in love so hard with two humans at the same time," she says in the text on the video.

As the boy sat in his father’s lap facing him, the two sang their hearts out as the song played in the background. Netizens absolutely loved how adorable the father-son looked together while goofing around in the car.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Singing Videos🎤 (@worldsvocals)

What do you think of the video?