Viral Video Today: While being surrounded by dozens of alligators sounds like something straight out of a nightmare for most people, for this woman it's an everything thing and she does it with such ease that it looks like it's no big deal for her. The video was shared on Instagram reels by animal rescuer 'Zane Shapiro' with the following caption: "Maddy does some feeding for the nuisance alligators!"

In the video, a reptile handler named Maddy can be seen feeding an alligator with her bare hands. Meanwhile, the woman is surrounded by around 30 alligators who are crowded near her and waiting for their turn to eat. While Maddy is fearless, she is also skilled as taps on the head of the alligator every time after giving it food. The alligators seem to not be aggressive at all toward their handler.

The clip has now gone viral with over 22k views and 650 likes. The video left netizens stunned as they couldn't believe the shocking sight of a woman not being afraid even while she's surrounded by dangerous predators like alligators. "They will indeed eat her one day," a user commented. To which the man who posted the video replied saying, "Nope".

Watch the viral video below:

What a brave woman!