New Delhi: Every once in a while, videos of kids doing cute and goofy things go viral on the internet. This time, it’s a video of a little baby who has won hearts online with his adorable antics. The video shared on Twitter shows the toddler assisting his mother in her morning riyaaz, and also singing along in unison. The video starts with the woman practicing a beautiful classic song, with her child sitting on her lap. As she does the aalaap, her baby joins in casually and effortlessly, in an attempt to imitate his mother. While he goes out of tune, his mother is seen breaking into laughter. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion With a Soft Heart Plays With Baby Duck, Tweeple Loves it | Watch

The woman has been identified as Marathi singer Priyanka Barve and her video was posted on Twitter by police officer named Arun Bothra. Along with her, it’s her son Yuvaan, who was born last year.

“A lovely jugalbandi to make your morning beautiful,” Bothra captioned the video. Watch it here:

A lovely Jugalbandi to make your morning beautiful. Vidoe via @Raaggiri pic.twitter.com/eoloUr3Wsh — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 23, 2021

Netizens can’t help falling in love with the mother-son duo, and many have commented how the baby looks perfectly at ease crooning to classical ragas. “Maa ki godh mein baithkar duniya ka har bachcha shehenshahon jaisa surakshit aur nirbhik ho jaata hai, body language dekhiye baby ki,” one user said. Many also praised Priyanka for her beautiful voice.

See a few other reactions here:

माँ की गोद में बैठकर दुनिया का हर बच्चा शहंशाहों जैसा सुरक्षित और निर्भीक हो जाता है,बॉडी लैंग्वेज देखिए बेबी का। 😍 — Anna (@bewda_anna) March 23, 2021

Wow…mother has magical voice….welcome to Bollywood lady…n the duo is unique 🤗🤗 — saumyasinghwins (@saumyasinghwins) March 26, 2021

That little yawn and nindiya – perfect 🥰 👏 — Avijit (@AvijitP_dot_exe) March 26, 2021

What a beautiful voice she has!! — Chandni singh (@chandnisingh108) March 24, 2021

Great singer coming 👏 — PradeepTanwani (@PradeepKTanwani) March 24, 2021

What do you think of the video?