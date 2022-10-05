Hamirpur: A brawl broke out between women teachers at Girls’ Pre-Secondary School in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident happened during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the school. The argument reportedly broke out between the teachers over cleanliness. A video of the incident shows the teachers fighting and hurling abuses at each other in a classroom full of students. The fight went on for about 45 minutes even as students continued to look. Some students also tried to break the fight, but to no avail.Also Read - Viral Video: Police Help Stuff Passengers Inside Jam Packed Delhi Metro To Close Doors. Watch

TEACHERS FIGHT IN CLASSROOM INFRONT OF STUDENTS:

A fight broke out between the two female teacher of Govt School in Hamirpur Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/iC69WoZzhv — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) October 3, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Savage Mom Tricks Turkish Ice Cream Vendor, Leaves Him In Splits. Watch

After the video went viral, all three teachers have been suspended over the altercation. While Preeti Nigam is posted as headmistress of the school, Nahid Hashmi is an assistant teacher and Pushpalata Pandey is the Paricharika (female helper).