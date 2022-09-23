Kanpur: After a series of dog bite incidents across the country, another similar video has surfaced from Kanpur wherein a pitbull attacked a cow. The incident happened at Kanpur’s Sarsaiah Ghat. A video of the incident shows the ferocious dog clinging to the cow’s jaw and refusing to let go. Meanwhile, locals of the area try their best to release the cow from the dog’s tight grip. The dog let go of the cow only after its owner repeatedly hit it with a cane stick.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Leopard Mother Reuniting With Cub, Carrying It Back In Her Mouth. Watch

PITBULL ATTACKS DOG IN KANPUR: WATCH VIDEO

कानपुर के सरसैया घाट पर 'पिटबुल कुत्ते' ने कर दिया गाय पर हमला। – ग्रामीणों की काफी देर की मशक्कत के बाद गाय को पिटबुल की कैद से छुड़ाया जा सका।

– इस बीच पिटबुल डॉग ने गाय का जबड़ा चबा लिया।

– इस घटना के बाद घाट पर जाने से कतरा रहे हैं सैलानी। pic.twitter.com/yvbBN5EgSS — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 22, 2022

Following the incident, the municipal authorities have asked the dog owner to show the dog's licence. The authorities also seized the dog and put it in a cage while the cow that suffered a serious injury in the jaw, was sent to a veterinary hospital.

Dr RK Niranjan, Chief Veterinary Officer told ANI, “A cow was attacked by a Pitbull dog. We spoke with owner, who said such incident never happened before. Dog is registered & vaccinated. Owner called to the Municipal Corporation with all papers for further action.”

Kanpur, UP | A cow was attacked by a Pitbull dog. We spoke with owner, who said such incident never happened before. Dog is registered & vaccinated. Owner called to the Municipal Corporation with all papers for further action: Dr RK Niranjan, Chief Veterinary Officer pic.twitter.com/BqmmrJ7mqh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

According to a Tribune report, the Pitbull had attacked another person in the same locality a week ago. It may be recalled that nearly half a dozen persons have been attacked by Pitbull dogs in different incidents over the past two months.

(With IANS Inputs)