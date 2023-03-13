Viral Video: Fielder Tries ‘So Hard’ To Stop The Ball That It Goes Past Boundary

Home

The bowler bowls, the batsman hits it, and the ball goes toward a fielder who misses it by a short distance.

Viral Video: Cricket is a wonderful game. It brings together people from different backgrounds who make a closely-knit unit that we call a team. Different players have different specialties like batting, bowling, and wicket-keeping. Though there is one area that requires a lot of attention and that is fielding. Every player on the fielding team is expected to give their best efforts to save runs and take catches. But sometimes it does happen that we witness some humorous and funny moments on the field.

One such moment is captured on a video and that is what we are sharing with you. This video clip is of a supposedly local cricket match. The bowler bowls, the batsman hits it, and the ball goes toward a fielder who misses it by a short distance. Nevertheless, he doesn’t give up and runs after the ball and picks it up. He tries to throw it back as soon as he picks it up and, in the process, he falls down on his back. That fall does not deter him and despite being on the ground he still is holding the ball tightly and throws it toward the wicket-keeper. The ball hits his foot and ricochets toward the boundary and fetches four runs for the batter.

The video is shared on Twitter by Godman Chikna @Madan_Chikna with the caption, “He tried so hard and got so far.. But in the end it doesn’t even matter.. #CricketTwitter ☹️”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

He tried so hard and got so far..

But in the end it doesn’t even matter..#CricketTwitter ☹️ pic.twitter.com/UuscTsvwNE — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 12, 2023

A single team can have a few brilliant fielders who are above the rest. These fielders can be specialist batsmen and bowlers. But that does not mean that other players don’t make any effort. Every member gives in the best and there is no doubt about that.

