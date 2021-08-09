Bengaluru: A video of two Royal Bengal tigers involved in a fierce fight and roaring at each other is going immensely viral on social media. The viral video has left netizens in awe as the spectacle of the powerful animals clashing. The video that is now viral was shot at the Tiger Reserve in Karnataka’s Nagarahole National Park. The clash between the two big cats was shot by a tourist during a safari into the jungle reserve recently. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named BS Suran with the caption, “Today At #Nagarhole”.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2021: KSEEB to Announce SSLC Result on August 9 at 3:30 PM, Here's How to Check Marksheet @karresults.nic.in

Speaking to the media, the forest officials said that usually, tigers fight between themselves in connection with their territorial boundaries. They further stated that this is one of the rarest of rare incidents where humans can spot tigers getting involved in such fierce fights among themselves. And, this time, it was witnessed by the tourists and one of them has managed to capture the moments on camera.