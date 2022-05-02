Kansas Tornado: Reed Timmer, a Twitter user, has shared a video of a powerful tornado that tore through the parts of the US state of Kansas on Friday, damaging hundreds of homes and buildings on its course.Also Read - Is Elon Musk Planning To Replace Parag Agarwal As Twitter CEO? This Is What Report Says

Watch the video Also Read - US President Joe Biden Attends Memorial Service of Late Vice President Walter Mondale

Highest-res drone footage of the Andover, KS #tornado which has received a preliminary rating of EF3. Note how the tornado propagates via vortex dynamics and likely terrain. Incredibly, no lives were lost by this tornado pic.twitter.com/FJDBH8TAv6 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

Also Read - Elon Musk Shares Advice on Long-Term Investment, When to Buy And Sell Stocks. Read Details Here

The close-range video shows the wild storm ripping through Andover with debris flying in the air. In the caption, Reed captioned the video, “Highest-res drone footage of the Andover, KS #tornado which has received a preliminary rating of EF3. Note how the tornado propagates via vortex dynamics and likely terrain. Incredibly, no lives were lost by this tornado.”