Noida: A video has surfaced on social media capturing the bewildering moment when a labourer in Sector 45 Noida, Uttar Pradesh, set a Mercedes on fire. He took this drastic step after its owner allegedly refused to pay his full wages. The luxury car was worth Rs 1 crore! Notably, the worker, identified as Ranveer had installed tiles at the Mercedes owner's house, but was allegedly not paid his dues of Rs 2 lakh. Seething with anger, Ranveer decided to take revenge by by setting the Mercedes on fire.

The incident that has been captured on CCTV installed by the house owner, shows the worker standing near a bike with his helmet. He takes out some inflammable liquid, sprinkles it on the car and sets it on fire. Some locals alerted the owber about the fire, but a lot of damage had been already done.

NOIDA LABOURER SETS RS 1 CRORE MERCEDES ON FIRE: WATCH VIDEO

According to NDTV, the case dates back to 2019-2020 when Ranveer carried out some work inside the house in Noida, but was never paid his dues. Meanwhile, the family has denied allegations of non-payment of dues, saying that they knew Ranveer accused for the past 10 years.

“We know Ranveer for the past 10-12 years, he was like a family member. We cleared all his dues when he went home during the COVID-19 lockdown. We always make payments on the same day. His claim is laughable, that an amount of ₹ 2 lakh was pending,” Ayush Chauhan, one of the family members, told NDTV. Based on the Mercedes owner’s complaint, police have now arrested the accused and further investigations are underway.