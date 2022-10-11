Bengaluru: Every day or the other, amusing, weird and funny videos go viral on the internet, capturing the interest of users. One such video that is being widely shared on social media is of a crazy fight that broke between 2 girls in a Bengaluru college. The incident took place at the canteen of Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bengaluru. At first, the two are involved in a heated argument which soon tuned into a fist fight. The girls are seen hitting, slapping, pushing and pointing fingers at each other during an argument.Also Read - Viral Video: Golden Retriever Dog Dressed As 'Bat Dog' For Halloween Will Melt Your Heart

The reason behind the fight isn't clear. Meanwhile, students are seen shouting and cheering them instead of trying to break up the fight.

FIGHT BREAKS BETWEEN COLLEGE GIRLS: WATCH VIDEO

Kalesh B/w Two Girls In College Canteen (DSCE, Bangalore) pic.twitter.com/E5b165yH2w — r/Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 9, 2022

