Viral Video: Samosa is one of the most delicious and famous Indian snacks. From street vendors to grocery stores to the menu in restaurants, the delectable samosa is practically everywhere. People not only from India admire this versatile snack but is also loved and enjoyed world wide too. Now, a video of an Italian man trying the snack for the first time has surfaced and his reaction has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Circus Performer Crashes 20 Feet to The Ground After Rollerblading Stunt Goes Wrong | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by Indian- Italian Couple named Amit and Ambra. In the video, the Italian man who is actually Ambra’s father, is seen using a spoon to put some green chutney on the samosa and then takes a bite. It seems he absolutely loved the samosa as he does a happy dance at the end.

“Trying Indian for the first time,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian-Italian Couple (@indian_italian_couple)

The video has gone viral and Indians loved his adorable reaction. Netizens showered love him and filled the comments section with heart and love emojis. Others asked him to try other Indian snacks and dishes. ”This is the epic reaction I’ve ever seen by someone,” wrote one user, while another said, ”Sir ko pani puri , pav bhaji , idali dhosa , khaman dhokala……etc , yeh bhi taste karwa do , india settled hone ki zidd karenge.”