Vapi (Gujarat): We've all seen hairdressers trying stylish ways to cut hair using blades and scissors. However, of late, the 'fire haircut' is also fast gaining popularity among the youth. During a fire hair cut, the barber first applies flammable powder on the hair and later sets it on fire and then cuts it with scissors. One such 'fire haircut' went terribly wrong at a salon in Gujarat's Vapi when a youth suffered burn injuries when the barber failed to give the controlled cut.

According to an IANS report, Arif had gone for a hair cut at Banti Salon on Wednesday, when he requested the barber for the 'fire hair cut'. While the barber was cutting the hair, the victim's friend was video recording it as the youth was active on social media and wished to post his fire hair cut on his Instagram page. After spraying chemicals, when the barber lit the matchstick, the entire head caught fire. The victim suffered injuries on his face, neck and chest. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

FIRE HAIRCUT GOES WRONG AT GUJARAT SALON: WATCH VIDEO

Vapi Town police station Assistant Sub Inspector Mayuriben told IANS that Valsad hospital informed the police station that Arif Shah, a resident of Vapi, was brought to the government hospital for burn injuries.

The victim was shifted to Surat government hospital for further treatment. Mayuriben told IANS the investigation will begin only after recording the statement of victim and the barber and all those present in the saloon at the time of accident. ‘Fire hair cut’ has been trending in India, especially among the youths and women with long hair go for it.

(With IANS Inputs)