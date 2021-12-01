Thane: Ask anyone and they will say that the most enjoyable part of attending any wedding ceremony in India is enjoying the ‘shaadi ka khaana’. It’s that one occasion where you get to relish a variety of delicious dishes and eat to your heart’s content. One such video has gone viral on social media showing how wedding guests are just crazy about shaadi ka khaana. So much so, that they don’t even care about a fire raging in the background!Also Read - Woman Ditches Blouse & Instead Uses Henna to Draw It Over Her Body, Trend Goes Viral | Watch

The video shows guests at a wedding in Maharashtra’s Thane, continuing to eat dishes despite the marriage hall behind them blazing into flames. While anyone’s first instinct would be to run in case of a fire, the two men featured in the video seem unbothered and continue to enjoy their food. Meanwhile, a massive fire and smoke can be seen a few metres away from the dining area. One of the men even looks over his shoulder a couple of times, but doesn’t seem worried at all. Amid all the ruckus, they continue to stay in their seats and don’t give up on their dinner.

Wedding pandal catches fire. The guest is torn between checking it out and gobbling the delicious meal.#bhiwandi

pic.twitter.com/X2w28yKbRi — Musab Qazi (@musab1) November 29, 2021

According to Free Press Journal, the fire broke out in a storeroom of Ansari marriage hall in Bhiwandi, Thane in Maharashtra around 10 pm on Sunday. Six two-wheelers parked near the venue and a few chairs were charred in the fire. No casualties were reported.

The video ahs gone viral, amusing social media users. One user wrote, "Ain't no fire gonna stop Indians from indulging in free shaadi ka khana."

