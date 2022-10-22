New Delhi: While we celebrate Diwali, the idea is to have a good time, together, with family and friends while devouring our favourite treats. We travel miles to places to spend time with our loved ones during the festivities. In Delhi-NCR, thousands of passengers use Delhi Metro during Diwali. With this in mind, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made extensive travel plan for the festivities.Also Read - Viral Video Shows a Rare Glass Octopus, Netizens Are Mesmerised By Its Beauty. Watch

Keeping up the memes world, DMRC shared a video on Twitter ahead of Diwali. The video shared a query by passengers, which read, “Passengers: Are we allowed to carry fire crackers inside the Delhi Metro”. The response – Daler Mehndi’s track ‘Na Na Na Na Re’. Did you get it? (This means firecrackers are not allowed in Delhi Metro.)

Video – DMRC’s response to if firecrackers are allowed in Delhi Metro

pic.twitter.com/zISbHN8BBY — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 22, 2022

Delhi Metro is used by thousands of passengers everyday to travel in the Delhi-NCR region. The DMCR has also announced specific traffic timings for Diwali. Besides decorating with colour lights, many also burst crackers to celebrate Diwali. However, since pollution level is high in Delhi and other cities, firecrackers have been banned. This Diwali, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of all types of crackers including green ones as well as fines and jail terms in case of violation. However, bursting of green firecrackers is permitted in Gurugram. In Noida, it is still not clear if crackers including green ones are permitted.