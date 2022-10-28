Viral Video Today: Despite the firecracker ban issued ahead of Diwali in Delhi and Haryana, many people were bursting crackers on the festival. On Diwali day, fire stations get a lot of calls as people light diyas, candles in and outside their houses. People also burst crackers like skyshots and rockets that can result in fire accidents if they’re not launched in a safe manner in an open area.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Dancing With Alligator Romantically, Netizens Say Play Pehla Nasha. Watch

Bursting firecrackers near cars is also dangerous but the driver of this car was carelessly launching firecrackers from a box kept on the boot of his car while it was on a busy road in Cyberhub, Gurgaon. A person driving behind the black sedan moving toward DLF Phase 3 area recorded the video from his car.

Crackers can be seen going off in the air from the back of the moving car, with sparks falling on other cars. The viral footage then shows the car going under a bridge while crackers are still going off from its boot. With the help of CCTV footage and the video, police managed to trace the car. Gurugram police have identified the driver and have taken him into custody. However, the owner claimed that he recently sold the car to someone else.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF FIRECRACKERS GOING OFF FROM BACK OF CAR IN GURGAON HERE:

#Watch: Crackers go off from the boot of a moving car in #Gurgaon; police launch probehttps://t.co/97MP3rb2V6 pic.twitter.com/1EfVelEZhe — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 28, 2022

Earlier, a similar video surfaced online where a man was witnessed driving his car while crackers going off from on the top of the vehicle. The incident took place in Udupi, Karnataka and has been brought to the notice of police officials.